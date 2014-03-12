Soccer-Scottish Cup semifinal fixtures
March 12 Torquay United midfielder Joss Labadie has been handed a 10-match suspension for biting an opponent, the Football Association said on Wednesday.
At an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing, Labadie was found guilty of breaching Rule E3 during Torquay's 3-1 League Two defeat by Chesterfield on Feb. 15.
Labadie's ban is the same length as that handed to Luis Suarez after the Liverpool striker bit Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic during a 2-2 draw at Anfield last season.
Torquay, who are bottom of English soccer's fourth tier, have until March 17 to appeal. (Reporting By Michael Hann, editing by Ed Osmond)
