March 12 Torquay United midfielder Joss Labadie has been handed a 10-match suspension for biting an opponent, the Football Association said on Wednesday.

At an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing, Labadie was found guilty of breaching Rule E3 during Torquay's 3-1 League Two defeat by Chesterfield on Feb. 15.

Labadie's ban is the same length as that handed to Luis Suarez after the Liverpool striker bit Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic during a 2-2 draw at Anfield last season.

Torquay, who are bottom of English soccer's fourth tier, have until March 17 to appeal. (Reporting By Michael Hann, editing by Ed Osmond)