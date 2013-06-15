Premier League club chairmen fret over Brexit impact
Premier League club chairmen have urged the British government to exempt footballers from immigration controls that are likely to be imposed once Britain exits the European Union.
MADRID Spain forward Fernando Torres believes that under new Chelsea coach Jose Mourinho he will be able to rediscover the form that made him one of the world's most feared strikers.
Mourinho has said Torres can still play an important role at the London club despite a disappointing run since he left Liverpool two-and-a-half years ago for a British record fee of 50 million pounds.
Torres, who is with the Spain squad at the Confederations Cup in Brazil, told As sports daily he wanted to complete his Chelsea contract, which expires at the end of June 2016.
"I want to see out the contract I signed, carry on winning titles and I would like to be the best in my position again," the 29-year-old said.
"There is no better place and better conditions than with Mourinho at Chelsea," he added. "His words are a motivation for me."
LAHORE Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Shaharyar Khan will not seek another term in office due to personal and health reasons and is to step down in August when his current tenure ends.
Everton's ability to both find the net and prevent the opposition from scoring have been key components in their recent run of impressive Premier League form, defender Leighton Baines has said.