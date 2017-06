LONDON, March 18 Chelsea striker Fernando Torres scored his first goal since October in their FA Cup quarter-final against Leicester City at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The Spaniard, who cost 50 million pounds ($79.22 million)when he moved from Liverpool in January 2011, side-footed home from close range to put Chelsea 3-0 ahead in the 67th minute to end a goal drought stretching back 24 games. ($1 = 0.6312 British pounds) (Writing by Toby Davis; editing by Ken Ferris)