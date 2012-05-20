MADRID May 20 Chelsea's Spanish striker Fernando Torres has said he has had the worst moments of his career with the club this season and needs clarity about his future role with the newly-crowned European champions.

Torres told Spanish sports daily As he had been bitterly disappointed at being left out of the starting lineup for Saturday's Champions League final and said if it had not been for the support of the fans during a difficult campaign he would have "thrown in the towel".

"This season I have felt things that I had never felt before," As quoted Torres as saying.

"I felt that they treated me in a way that I was not expecting, not in the way we spoke about when this club signed me," added the former Liverpool player.

"We have had a lot of conversations and at the end of the season we will talk to see what happens with my future because what I have experienced this year is not a role for me, the one I thought I would have when I came, I am not happy," he said.

"A victory like the one in Munich provides some compensation but I want them to tell me what is going to happen in the future.

"Right now yes I do feel that football is worth all the effort but I have had very bad moments. The worst of my career. And I don't want to have them again."

Torres moved to Chelsea from Liverpool in January 2011 in a 50 million pounds ($79.04 million)deal. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Dave Thompson)