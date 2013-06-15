MADRID, June 15 Spain forward Fernando Torres believes that under new Chelsea coach Jose Mourinho he will be able to rediscover the form that made him one of the world's most feared strikers.

Mourinho has said Torres can still play an important role at the London club despite a disappointing run since he left Liverpool two-and-a-half years ago for a British record fee of 50 million pounds ($78.4 million).

Torres, who is with the Spain squad at the Confederations Cup in Brazil, told As sports daily he wanted to complete his Chelsea contract, which expires at the end of June 2016.

"I want to see out the contract I signed, carry on winning titles and I would like to be the best in my position again," the 29-year-old said.

"There is no better place and better conditions than with Mourinho at Chelsea," he added. "His words are a motivation for me." ($1 = 0.6379 British pounds) (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Clare Fallon)