Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli is focused on enjoying his "journey" in professional football even if it means leaving the Premier League club, the 21-year-old England international has said.

Alli was an integral part of Tottenham's title challenge, netting 17 goals and providing five assists to help his side stay close to champions Chelsea until a 1-0 defeat at West Ham United on May 5 finally ended their chase.

"You can never say what's going to happen in the future," Alli told Sky Sports. "No one knows. No one can predict it.

"But for me, it's important that I enjoy the journey I'm on, whether I stay at Tottenham for the rest of my career or if one day I have to leave and it's the right thing for me to do.

"I'm always going to be thinking about what's going to get the best out of me, and if that's going to be at Tottenham or if I have to leave it's just important I enjoy the journey and don't get too worried about how it's going to end."

Tottenham have enjoyed a stellar campaign, mounting a serious title challenge for the second consecutive season, going through their league fixtures unbeaten at home and reaching the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Despite missing out on the title, Alli is far from disheartened.

"There's a lot of positives to take. We're all disappointed that we couldn't do it in the end and win the league," Alli added.

"But it's important we don't forget about how much we have done. We look at the positives and it's a great place for us to build from."

Tottenham's last two league games are away at last season's champions Leicester City on Thursday and Hull City on Sunday.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru)