Football Soccer - Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Barclays Premier League - White Hart Lane - 5/3/16Arsenal's Hector Bellerin (L) and Per Mertesacker in action with Tottenham's Harry KaneAction Images via Reuters / Paul ChildsLivepic

Football Soccer - Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Barclays Premier League - White Hart Lane - 5/3/16Arsenal's Hector Bellerin in action with Tottenham's Dele Alli (C) and Mousa Dembele Action Images via Reuters / Paul ChildsLivepic

Football Soccer - Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Barclays Premier League - White Hart Lane - 5/3/16Alexis Sanchez celebrates after scoring the second goal for Arsenal Action Images via Reuters / Paul ChildsLivepic

LONDON Tottenham Hotspur 2 Arsenal 2

Alexis Sanchez earned Arsenal a point in a pulsating North London derby at White Hart Lane after Tottenham Hotspur had looked set to join Leicester City at the top of the Premier League table on Saturday.

Tottenham had come from behind to turn the game on its head early in the second half and when Harry Kane's majestic strike put them ahead after 61 minutes it seemed Tottenham would top the table from Leicester City for a few hours at least.

In the end, the 2-2 draw was just about a fair result as Arsenal showed plenty of fight after playing most of the second half with 10 men after Francis Coquelin was dismissed for a second booking.

Tottenham, bidding for a first title since 1961, remained in second place on 55 points, three ahead of Arsenal. Leicester, who play later at Watford, have 57.

Arsenal, reeling after two consecutive league defeats, went in front against the run of play shortly before halftime when Aaron Ramsey beat Hugo Lloris with a deft flick from Bellerin's ball into the area.

When Coquelin was sent off after a foul on Kane in the 55th minute, Tottenham sensed their chance and were denied an equaliser when Kane's close-range effort was kept out by David Ospina -- television replays showing the ball just failed to cross the line.

The hosts did not have to wait much longer to draw level though. A corner found its way to central defender Toby Alderweireld at the far post and he lashed in from close range.

Kane then took his goal tally for the season to 20 with an effort worthy of winning any game.

Picking up the ball near the corner flag he advanced towards the area before curling a sublime shot past Ospina.

Kane was inches wide with another chance as Tottenham went for a third but the hosts were stunned when Bellerin expertly picked out the otherwise anonymous Sanchez who beat Lloris with clinical precision to end a run of 11 league games without a goal.

The biggest North London derby in years could have gone either way in a nervy finale.

Arsenal defender Gabriel almost sliced a cross into his own net and then in stoppage time Ramsey looked set to fire a dramatic winner before a goal-saving tackle by Kevin Wimmer.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Alan Baldwin)