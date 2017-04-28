Soccer-Portuguese midfielder Silva joins Manchester City
LONDON, May 26 Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva has joined Manchester City just days after helping Monaco to clinch the Ligue 1 title, the Premier League club said on Friday.
April 28 Facts and figures ahead of Sunday's Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at White Hart Lane. Head-to-head (Last 10 matches) Arsenal 1-1 Tottenham (Premier League, November 2016) Tottenham 2-2 Arsenal (Premier League, March 2016) Arsenal 1-1 Tottenham (Premier League, November 2015) Tottenham 1-2 Arsenal (League Cup, September 2015) Tottenham 2-1 Arsenal (Premier League, February 2015) Arsenal 1-1 Tottenham (Premier League, September 2014) Tottenham 0-1 Arsenal (Premier League, March 2014) Arsenal 2-0 Tottenham (FA Cup, January 2014) Arsenal 1-0 Tottenham (Premier League, September 2013) Tottenham 2-1 Arsenal (Premier League, March 2013) Premier League form guide (Last five matches) Tottenham - W W W W W Arsenal - D W L W W Betting odds (supplied by William Hill): 17/20 Tottenham to win 16/5 Arsenal to win 14/5 Match to end in a draw Correct score: Tottenham: 10/1 1-0; 11/1 2-0; 15/2 2-1; 16/1 3-0; 12/1 3-1; 18/1 3-2 Arsenal: 14/1 1-0; 25/1 2-0; 11/1 2-1; 50/1 3-0; 3-1 25/1; 28/1 3-2 Draw: 16/1 0-0; 15/2 1-1; 12/1 2-2; 40/1 3-3 First scorer: 7/2 Harry Kane; 5/1 Dele Alli; 11/2 Alexis Sanchez; 11/2 Son Heung-min; 13/2 Olivier Giroud; 6/1 Vincent Janssen; 7/1 Danny Welbeck; 9/1 Christian Eriksen; 10/1 BAR Also: 5/2 Dele Alli to score and Tottenham to win 8/1 Mesut Ozil to score and Arsenal to win (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet)
LONDON, May 26 Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva has joined Manchester City just days after helping Monaco to clinch the Ligue 1 title, the Premier League club said on Friday.
HONG KONG, May 26 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino said he was unconcerned over speculation Eric Dier and Kyle Walker are due to move away from the London club in the upcoming summer transfer window.