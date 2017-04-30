* Tottenham beat Arsenal 2-0 to maintain title challenge

* Spurs took the lead in the 56th minute through Dele Alli

* Two minutes later Harry Kane was fouled and scored the penalty

* Second-placed Spurs still four points behind leaders Chelsea

* Arsenal stay in sixth, five points adrift of Manchester United

* Spurs will finish above Arsenal for the first time since 1995

* Spurs at West Ham United next; Arsenal host Manchester United TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 2 ARSENAL 0

LONDON, April 30 Tottenham Hotspur beat local rivals Arsenal with second-half goals from prolific pair Dele Alli and Harry Kane on Sunday to maintain their Premier league title challenge.

A deserved victory kept them four points behind leaders Chelsea, who won 3-0 at Everton earlier.

Alli put Spurs ahead in the 56th minute when he followed up after Christian Eriksen's shot was saved. Two minutes later Kane went down in the penalty area under Gabriel's challenge and got up to convert the penalty.

Tottenham's victory in Arsene Wenger's 50th North London derby as Arsenal manager ensured Spurs will finish above their neighbours for the first time in 22 years.

It was their ninth successive league win and the margin would have been greater but for some fine saves by Petr Cech. (Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by Ken Ferris)