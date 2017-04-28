Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino said he would be disappointed if his team failed to win the Premier League title this season, despite the four-point gap separating them from leaders Chelsea.

Spurs, who last won the league in 1961, stuttered in last season's run-in to concede the title to surprise package Leicester City.

Pochettino believes his squad have since improved their ability to focus as they prepare to host Arsenal in Sunday's North London derby.

"I will be very disappointed if we don't win the title," Pochettino told a news conference on Friday. "...My feeling is now, so close, only four points, but massive when only five games to play...

"I don't remember last season too much - we're focused on a completely different season and a new moment."

White Hart Lane could be staging its final local derby this weekend as Spurs are hoping to move to a new 61,000-seat stadium in the 2018/19 season, after a year of playing at Wembley.

"For us it is important to try to be ready and prepare ourselves to try to play in the best way," Pochettino added. "We know what the derby means, and for our fans, and maybe the last derby at White Hart Lane."

Spurs are unbeaten at home in 17 league games season but have failed to claim a local derby victory since 2015.

