Soccer-Portuguese midfielder Silva joins Manchester City
LONDON, May 26 Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva has joined Manchester City just days after helping Monaco to clinch the Ligue 1 title, the Premier League club said on Friday.
April 30 Key statistics from Tottenham Hotspur's 2-0 win over Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday:
Tottenham Arsenal
Goals 2 0
Possession 51 percent 49
Shots 20 12
On target 11 4
Corners 14 5
Fouls 7 15
Yellow cards 1 3
Passes 415 405 (Compiled by Steve Tongue; Editing by Clare Fallon)
LONDON, May 26 Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva has joined Manchester City just days after helping Monaco to clinch the Ligue 1 title, the Premier League club said on Friday.
HONG KONG, May 26 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino said he was unconcerned over speculation Eric Dier and Kyle Walker are due to move away from the London club in the upcoming summer transfer window.