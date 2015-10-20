Football - Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - Barclays Premier League - White Hart Lane - 17/10/15Tottenham's Nacer Chadli is stretchered off after sustaining an injuryAction Images via Reuters / John SibleyLivepic

LONDON Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Nacer Chadli has been ruled out for six weeks after he sustained ankle ligament damage during Saturday's goalless draw against Liverpool, the Premier League club said on their website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com).

The Belgium international was forced off the field after 11 minutes on Saturday having landed awkwardly inside the Tottenham penalty area.

Chadli joined the growing ranks of Tottenham players on the treatment table, including recent signing Son Heung-min, midfielder Ryan Mason and Nabil Bentaleb.

The 26-year-old Chadli, who has scored one goal in 11 appearances this season, is set to miss the North London derby against Arsenal on Nov. 8 and the clash with champions Chelsea on Nov. 29.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)