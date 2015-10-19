Oct 19 Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Mousa Dembele is keen to establish his exact role at the club and is demanding talks with manager Mauricio Pochettino to resolve the issue.

The Belgian international has scored just once in his last 46 appearances for Spurs but was the man-of-the-match in Saturday's goalless draw against Liverpool, where he was utilised as a holding midfielder.

However, Dembele has seen his playing time slashed due to the emergence of Eric Dier, suspended for Saturday's Premier League encounter, and Dele Alli this season.

"My best position depends on our tactics and the opposition," Dembele was quoted as saying by the British media.

"Against Liverpool, there was a lot of space for me because they try to attack. But against teams that sit back, I could be best from the right as I can make a difference.

"Last season, there were also a lot of players in each position and you have to have this if you want to compete with the top teams. It is quite hard to hold down a place.

"It is something that we need to discuss but I will try to impress the manager wherever he plays me. It is something between me and the gaffer that we need to sort out," the 28-year-old Belgian added.

Team mate Jan Vertonghen heaped praised on his Belgian compatriot, saying he would be a "nightmare" to play against.

"He might be one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and everyone agrees on that," Vertonghen told the club's website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com).

"It's a joy to play with him and a nightmare to play against him. I was playing some difficult balls into him and wanted to say 'sorry' but he turns them around. He's an unbelievable player.

"I just hope he can stay fit because that's the main thing with Mousa. He worked hard to come back and I hope that he stays fit now for the rest of the season," the former Ajax defender added. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)