Midfielder Eric Dier has credited his Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino for the surge of Spurs players making their mark in the England team.

Dier scored the winner in England's 3-2 friendly victory over Germany on Saturday after Tottenham team mate Harry Kane had begun the comeback in a fixture which also featured midfielder Dele Alli and left back Danny Rose.

"Obviously, we have to be thankful for our manager for putting us in this position by giving us a chance at our club," Dier told British media.

"Obviously us Spurs boys know how lucky we are to have him because he's been brilliant for us."

The quartet have featured heavily under Argentine Pochettino this term as the north London side battle for a first English league title in 55-years.

Spurs are second in the table, five points back of leaders Leicester City with seven games remaining and Dier said he was keen to show his appreciation to Pochettino.

"He demands a lot of us, always wanting us to improve, always wanting us to be better," said the versatile defender, signed by Spurs in 2014 from Sporting in Portugal.

"That's what is able to put us in the position we are now, so we want to repay him. But you keep your feet on the ground, keep working hard and keep wanting to improve. That's the only way, really."

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru. Editing by Patrick Johnston)