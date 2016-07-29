Midfielder Christian Eriksen says Tottenham Hotspur will need to adjust quickly when they play their Champions League home games at Wembley next season but hoped the larger playing area at the national stadium will work to their advantage.

Tottenham are redeveloping White Hart Lane by building a 400 million pounds ($526.64 million) 61,000-seater stadium next to their existing ground and will have a reduced capacity next term as a result. They need to use Wembley to meet UEFA requirements.

"I think it will be weird the first few times because we have to get used to the pitch, which is much bigger than at the Lane," Eriksen told Sky Sports.

"But it will be a nice experience to play there and hopefully we will do well because how we play, I think a big pitch will suit our game.

"It will be brand new for us to play in the Champions League, so for the team and everyone it will be a really good year to see how far we have come. We must keep our level."

Spurs, who are aiming to open their new stadium for the 2018-19 campaign, will play at least three European matches at Wembley, which has a seating capacity of 90,000 for soccer matches, having finished third in the Premier League last term.

Tottenham begin their new campaign with a trip to Goodison Park to face Everton on Aug. 13.

($1 = 0.7595 pounds)

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)