LONDON Oct 15 Tottenham Hotspur's technical staff have been watching Borussia Dortmund videos rather than past Liverpool matches before they face the Anfield club at the weekend, Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino said on Thursday.

Spurs will become the first team to play against Juergen Klopp's Liverpool in the Premier League since the former Dortmund coach arrived on Merseyside last week.

There have been no domestic matches because of the international break, so Pochettino and his assistants have been watching Dortmund videos from last season instead to gain a better understanding of the way Liverpool might approach the match on Saturday at White Hart Lane.

"I think it's very good for the Premier League that he has come here. He showed what he can do at Borussia Dortmund and we wish him all the best after Saturday," the Argentine said.

"When you are a manager like Klopp, who has taken his team to the final of the Champions League, you have the skill to realise, and to adapt, to a new culture."

Spurs have something of a score to settle with Liverpool, who have won the last five League matches between the sides, including 5-0 and 3-0 wins at White Hart Lane in the last two seasons.

And the London club are in good form.

Since losing 1-0 to Manchester United on the opening day of the season when Kyle Walker put through his own net, Spurs have gone seven league matches unbeaten.

Although they are eighth, they are only five points behind leaders Manchester City, who they beat 4-1 in their last home match on Sept. 26.

Spurs will be without injured midfielders Ryan Mason, Nabil Bentaleb and Son Heung-min, who will miss his third game with a foot injury after making a bright start at Spurs with three goals in his first five appearances since joining from Bayer Leverkusen in August. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Nick Said)