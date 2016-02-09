LONDON Feb 9 Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane believes the club are challenging for their first title for 55 years because there are "no bad eggs" in one of the hardest-working squads in the Premier League.

Spurs won their sixth successive match in all competitions when they beat Watford 1-0 on Saturday to climb into second place, five points behind leaders Leicester City, and ahead of arch-rivals Arsenal on goal difference.

It is the first time Spurs have been this high at this stage of the season since the mid-1980s and they have a chance of winning the league for the first time since 1961.

"Everyone in this group works hard and is working towards the same thing," the England international said in an interview published by the London Evening Standard on Tuesday.

"Even the players who don't play are still working hard in training and doing all the right things to try to get into the team, which is important.

"If you have one or two bad eggs, it can bring others down -- and we don't have that."

Kane, who has scored 18 goals for Spurs this season, praised the club's Argentine manager Mauricio Pochettino, whose philosophy has reaped rewards with Spurs also in the knockout stages of the Europa League and the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Tottenham have been widely acclaimed as one of the hardest working sides in the top-flight with the players covering more ground and making more passes than most other teams.

Pochettino's insistence on this high pressing game has paid dividends, with the team conceding only 19 league goals, the lowest in the league this season.

They also have the best goal difference of plus-28.

On Sunday, the top four are in action against each other with Tottenham travelling to fourth-placed Manchester City (1615 GMT) after Leicester City visit Arsenal in the early kickoff (1200).