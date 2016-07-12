AMSTERDAM, July 12 Tottenham Hotspur will unveil Vincent Janssen as their new striker on Tuesday after a 22 million Euro ($24.46 million) move from AZ Alkmaar, Dutch media said.

According to a report, the 22-year-old Dutch international has signed a four-year contract with an option for two more years at White Hart Lane and will earn between 10 and 15 million euros in four years.

AZ agreed the move with the London club last week and personal terms and a medical have now also been completed, the daily De Telegraaf said.

AZ paid 400000 euros to Almere City for Janssen's services last year. He had played at the second division team after failing to make the grade at Feyenoord.

Janssen scored for the Netherlands in his second international cap against England at Wembley in March and now has three goals in five appearances.

