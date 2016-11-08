Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane said his seven-week absence due to an ankle-ligament injury has turned out to be a good thing as he was able to recharge his batteries.

Kane, who returned to score the equaliser against Arsenal on Sunday, suffered the injury in a Premier League match against Sunderland on Sept. 18.

"When you get injured you have to look at the positives to help you," the England international told British media.

"It gave me six-seven weeks to rest the other muscles that haven't been rested in a while.

"I had a break early on when I first got injured... after that there were double sessions in the gym and outside to maintain my health and fitness so that when I was called upon, like at Arsenal, I was ready for it."

Arsenal went ahead in the first half at the Emirates Stadium, thanks to an own goal from defender Kevin Wimmer, but Kane equalised from the penalty spot to secure a 1-1 draw in the North London derby.

Tottenham, who are in fifth place in the table, have gone seven games without a win in all competitions and host 17th-placed West Ham United on Nov. 19, when as the league resumes after the international break.

