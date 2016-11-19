Prolific striker Harry Kane is proud of his leadership skills and dreams one day of captaining both boyhood club Tottenham Hotspur and England.

Kane, who came through the ranks at the north London club, has become a key figure for Mauricio Pochettino's side after scoring 49 Premier League goals since his breakthrough 2014-15 campaign.

The 23-year-old remains an influential figure for England, despite failing to live up to expectations during the country's woeful Euro 2016 campaign.

"It's my personality. I've always been a leader, on and off the pitch. I don't think a captain is just having the ability to shout on the pitch, or moan at someone," Kane said in an interview with the Times.

"It comes with a whole package ... meeting with the fans and having that aura in the dressing room. I've managed to captain Spurs a couple of times. It would be a dream to captain Spurs full time and captain England. Who wouldn't want to do that?"

Kane also lauded Pochettino's bravery for giving youth a chance rather than taking the easy route of buying experienced players.

"Spurs give young players a chance. A lot of that is down to the manager. It takes a brave manager to go and do it," Kane added.

"It is easy nowadays with the money. There's a lot of players you can buy, so you can just get experienced players you know can do a job, who might not be as good as the young players coming through but it's less of a risk."

Fifth-placed Tottenham host London rivals West Ham United, who are 17th in the league, on Saturday night.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Nick Mulvenney)