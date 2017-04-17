Tottenham Hotspur can inflict another psychological blow on Premier League leaders Chelsea by beating them in Saturday's FA Cup semi-final tie at Wembley, striker Harry Kane has said.

Chelsea, who were 10 points clear of second-placed Tottenham in March, have lost two of their last four league games, including Sunday's 2-0 defeat at Manchester United, to reduce their lead to four points with six league games remaining.

"It could be a big thing psychologically," Kane told British media.

"Of course it's a different competition so it's hard to say, but it's a big game for us ... If we win next week it might put a bit more doubt in their minds regarding the Premier League."

Kane said Tottenham had had a superb season but urged his team mates not to take their foot off the pedal.

"If you look at the table, 71 points with six games left is incredible. We've got to make sure we finish strongly - it isn't over yet," Kane said.

Tottenham's last FA Cup win over Chelsea came in 1982 but they beat the leaders 2-0 when the two sides met in the league at White Hart Lane in January.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)