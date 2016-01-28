Tottenham Hotspur can already feel the benefit of their training camp in Barcelona after a gruelling period of matches in recent weeks, striker Harry Kane said.

Spurs have already played 12 fixtures since the start of December and there is no let-up as they play three matches in eight days, starting with Saturday's FA Cup fourth round clash with third tier side Colchester United.

"It has been great to get away and recharge the batteries - a bit of sunshine on your back can only help," Kane, who has started every one of the North London side's Premier League games this season, told the club website www.tottenhamhotspur.com)

"Obviously we've had a lot of games recently, ... and being together has been great and it will only help us going forward.

"Everyone is fighting for the same thing at the moment and fighting for places in the team. Obviously getting away from everything back home in terms of the routine has been good.

"And it'll help me and other players who have played a lot of minutes this season as well. We've got another busy period now so when we can have times like this, it's important and beneficial."

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)