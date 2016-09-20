Britain Football Soccer - Tottenham Hotspur v Sunderland - Premier League - White Hart Lane - 18/9/16Tottenham's Harry Kane is stretchered around the pitch after sustaining an injuryAction Images via Reuters / Matthew ChildsLivepic

Britain Football Soccer - Tottenham Hotspur v Sunderland - Premier League - White Hart Lane - 18/9/16Tottenham's Harry Kane is stretchered around the pitch after sustaining an injuryAction Images via Reuters / Matthew ChildsLivepic

Britain Football Soccer - Tottenham Hotspur v Sunderland - Premier League - White Hart Lane - 18/9/16Tottenham's Harry Kane receives medical attention after sustaining an injury before being substituted Reuters / Dylan MartinezLivepic

LONDON Premier League high-flyers Tottenham Hotspur declined to put a time frame on Harry Kane's ankle injury on Tuesday amid speculation that the England striker could be out for two months.

The 23-year-old scored the winner against Sunderland on Sunday but was carried off in the 87th minute after turning his ankle while tackling Papy Djilobodji.

"He has injured his ankle ligaments. We will continue to assess him every day but don't want to put a time frame on it," Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino said on the club's Twitter feed.

Tottenham are third in the league standings, with three wins from five games, and travel to promoted Middlesbrough on Saturday.

They are also competing in the Champions League again after a five-year absence, with group-stage matches against CSKA Moscow and Bayer Leverkusen on Sept. 27 and Oct. 18.

A prolonged absence for Kane could also hit England, who have a World Cup qualifier against Scotland at Wembley on Nov. 11.

Kane ended last season as the Premier League's top scorer with 25 goals, the first Englishman to achieve the feat since Sunderland's Kevin Phillips in 1999-2000.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)