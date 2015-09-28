Sept 28 Scoring his first Premier League goal of the season will silence the critics who have tried to saddle him with a "one-season wonder" tag, Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has said.

The England international broke his season-long drought for his club when he clipped in a rebound after Christian Eriksen's free kick struck the crossbar in their 4-1 drubbing of Manchester City on Saturday.

The 22-year-old Kane was one of the revelations of last season finding the back of the net 31 times but, before the City game, had failed to score in eight appearances in all competitions for Spurs this campaign, leading some pundits and fans to question whether his feats last term were a one-off.

"Maybe I shut up a few people who have been talking over the last few weeks," Kane was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"Only seven games (in the league) and a few people said 'one-season wonder'. People can judge me at the end of the season and we will go from there. I have to stay focused but it is great to score.

"When you score like last season it becomes a drug, and when someone takes it away from you, you want to get it back. You want to score again and it was a good feeling to score again.

"It is frustrating (to be criticised). I kind of use it to get my juices flowing and to prove these people wrong. I have had to prove people wrong throughout my career to get where I am," he added.

"It is not easy coming through as a youngster but it makes me want to get better and the more people say it, the more I want to prove them wrong." (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)