Dec 1 Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has signed a new contract that runs until 2022, the Premier League club said on their website on Thursday.

Kane, the league's top scorer last season, has struggled with an ankle injury for much of the current campaign, making eight Premier League appearances, but made a scoring return in the north London derby against Arsenal on Nov. 6.

The England international followed that up with two late goals to give his side a 3-2 home win over West Ham United and another in their 2-1 Champions League defeat by Monaco.

British media reported his new deal was worth around 125,000 pounds ($157,750) a week.

Tottenham are fifth in the league and will hope to get back to winning ways when they host second-bottom Swansea City on Saturday. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)