Australia risk missing top players in Ashes over pay dispute - Warner
MELBOURNE The ongoing pay dispute might leave Australia without their top players in the home Ashes series against England later this year, vice-captain David Warner has warned.
Facts and figures ahead of Saturday's Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City at White Hart Lane.
Head-to-head (Last 10 matches)
Leicester 0-2 Tottenham (FA Cup, Jan. 20, 2016)
Tottenham 0-1 Leicester (Premier League, Jan. 13, 2016)
Tottenham 2-2 Leicester (FA Cup, Jan. 10, 2016)
Leicester 1-1 Tottenham (Premier League, Aug. 22, 2015)
Tottenham 4-3 Leicester (Premier League, Mar. 21, 2015)
Tottenham 1-2 Leicester (FA Cup, Jan. 24, 2015)
Leicester 1-2 Tottenham (Premier League, Dec. 26, 2014)
Leicester 3-2 Tottenham (FA Cup, Jan. 08, 2006)
Tottenham 4-4 Leicester (Premier League, Feb. 22, 2004)
Leicester 1-2 Tottenham (Premier League, Oct. 19, 2003)
Premier League form guide (Last five matches)
Tottenham - W W W D D
Leicester - W L D L W
Betting odds (supplied by William Hill):
4/6 Tottenham to win
9/2 Leicester to win
14/5 Match ends in a draw
Correct Score:
11/1 0-0 draw, 7/1 1-1, 16/1 2-2, 66/1 3-3
Tottenham: 13/2 1-0, 15/2 2-0, 7/1 2-1, 11/1 3-0, 12/1 3-1
Leicester: 14/1 1-0, 28/1 2-0, 14/1 2-1, 66/1 3-0,40/1 3-1
First Goal:
4/1 Harry Kane, 9/2 Heung-min Son, 5/1 Vincent Janssen, 11/2 Dele Alli, 6/1 Christian Eriksen, 13/2 Eric Lamela, 8/1 Georges-Kevin N'Koudou
8/1 Islam Slimani, 8/1 Jamie Vardy
Also:
3/1 Ali to score and Spurs win
10/1 Mahrez to score and Leicester win
(Compiled by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru)
World number one Angelique Kerber is confident the left hamstring injury she picked up at last week's Madrid Open will not threaten her French Open hopes.