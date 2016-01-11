Jan 11 Striker Jamie Vardy has trained with Leicester City and is in the frame to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Wednesday, manager Claudio Ranieri said on Monday.

Vardy, who is tied as the league's joint top-scorer on 15 goals with Everton's Romelu Lukaku, had a minor groin operation that ruled him out of Sunday's 2-2 draw at Tottenham in the FA Cup third round.

"Jamie Vardy is getting better and this morning he warmed up with the team. Tomorrow I will check on him," the Italian told reporters.

"The little problem he had with the little operation is done and he can run normally without any problem."

Leicester are second in the table, four points ahead of Spurs in fourth, and Vardy has been instrumental in their charge up the standings.

The team have faltered in the league in recent weeks, however, losing 1-0 at Liverpool before drawing 0-0 at home to Manchester City and Bournemouth, a slump that has coincided with their prolific forward's injury.

"Jamie had a problem for a month and a half but continued to play. Now he's much better. I'll see if he's ready on Wednesday," Ranieri said.

Ranieri made eight changes for the Cup tie with Spurs and declared himself satisfied with the result.

"I think this will be a completely different game because I will change some of the players. All players change something," the Italian said.

"This is a crazy Premier League season and we will fight to achieve the maximum, but we will take it step-by-step." (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)