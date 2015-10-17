LONDON Oct 17 Juergen Klopp's reign as Liverpool manager ended with a few points made but only one gained from an exciting, end-to-end 0-0 draw against Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane on Saturday.

Klopp's new team displayed signs of the high energy, high-pressing full-throttle footballing style he perfected at Borussia Dortmund, but without the injured Daniel Sturridge in attack, they lacked the guile to break down a resilient Spurs defence.

Spurs though displayed the high-pressing game which their coach Mauricio Pochettino favours but the hosts failed to find a route to goal and in the end a draw was a fair reflection of the game.

Spurs have now stretched their run to eight league matches without defeat since the opening day while Liverpool have drawn six of their last seven games in all competitions with Klopp now a little wiser about his new side.

