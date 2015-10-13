Oct 13 Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane expects Liverpool players to be pumped up and give "five percent extra" when they visit White Hart Lane on Saturday for the first game under their new manager Juergen Klopp.

Having spent the international break with the England squad, which includes Liverpool duo Nathaniel Clyne and Danny Ings, Kane says it was obvious that Liverpool players were eager to impress Klopp.

"Liverpool are going to have a new manager and they will be up for it. In the first couple of game everybody tries to impress so they will probably have that little five percent extra than usual," Kane told the British media.

"We expect that. The Liverpool players at England could not wait to get back to start working under him (Klopp)."

The 22-year-old striker is struggling to recapture the form he showed last season but was confident Spurs' superior fitness can get them the three points despite having lost their last five Premier League games to the Merseyside club.

"...we have out-run every team we have played and will be looking to do so again. That's a sign we're playing the manager's tactics right and we are fit enough to do it. So it's a case of doing it again on Saturday," he said.

Tottenham have not lost since the opening day of the season and sit eighth in the table, just two points behind fourth place Crystal Palace after eight games.

"We are happy to stay under the radar and keep putting in good performances," said Kane.

"We haven't lost in the league since the first game of the season. We've had a few draws where we should have won as well. But we are playing well and doing the right things. We have a fit young squad.

"It's very open. I think that's the standard of the Premier League. Anyone can beat anyone and that's been shown a lot this season," he added. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)