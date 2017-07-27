Lloris urges Sissoko to seek clarity on Tottenham future

(Reuters) - Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko must seek clarity on his future at the club or risk losing his place in the French squad ahead of next year's World Cup, club and country captain Hugo Lloris has said.

Sissoko, who became Tottenham's record signing when he moved from Newcastle United last August, struggled to make an impact under manager Mauricio Pochettino in his debut season.

The 27-year-old France international made only eight Premier League starts last campaign and was left out of Spurs' pre-season tour of the United States with a virus.

"Moussa is important for the French national team," France and Spurs captain Lloris told reporters.

"He needs to play, obviously, more than last season. But then it's a question of choices.

"It doesn't belong to me, it belongs to him and we will see what will happen. It's not an easy situation for him, for the team and for the manager."

Lloris said Sissoko, a powerful midfield presence for France at Euro 2016, could still turn things around at the club on the back of his strong mentality.

"He's preparing himself to be ready for the next weeks," Lloris added. "But you know, Moussa is strong in his mind.

"I've played with him for a while and I'm not really worried. It's true that last season was a bit frustrating for him and he's got a lot to prove, and then we'll see what will happen in this period."

Spurs, who finished second in the Premier league last season, kick off their campaign at Newcastle United on Aug. 13.