Tottenham Hotspur's head of coaching and development, John McDermott, has been handed the responsibility of overseeing every age group at the Premier League club below first-team level.

McDermott has a good relationship with manager Mauricio Pochettino and head of recruitment Paul Mitchell, with the trio discussing potential signings and who they can promote from the youth ranks.

"All three would be considering whether we have the talent under our first team that we could promote up. The approach is always to try and promote up, if possible," Spurs chairman Daniel Levy told the club's Supporters' Trust.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)