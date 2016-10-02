* Manchester City lost their 100 percent record in 2-0 defeat by Spurs

* The leaders could not cope with Tottenham's intensity and pace

* An own goal by Kolarov put City behind

* Alli also scored before half time

* Bravo saved Lamela's penalty to prevent a third goal

* Spurs away to West Bromwich Albion next, City at home to Everton

By Steve Tongue TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 2 MANCHESTER CITY 0

LONDON, Oct 2 A vibrant Tottenham Hotspur won Sunday's meeting of the Premier League's only two unbeaten sides when they beat leaders Manchester City 2-0.

City, who had won their first 10 matches of the season under new manager Pep Guardiola before drawing 3-3 at Celtic in the Champions League on Wednesday, remain top of the table but could not cope with the intensity, pace and pressing of Spurs, who now sit second, only a point behind.

The home team went ahead in the ninth minute when Aleksandar Kolarov put Danny Rose's long cross into his own net and an unmarked Dele Alli doubled the lead before halftime.

In the second half Claudio Bravo saved Erik Lamela's penalty to prevent an even heavier defeat. (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)