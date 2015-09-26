LONDON Tottenham Hotspur produced their best football of the season -- and benefited from two offside goals -- as they came from behind to beat Manchester City 4-1 in the Premier League at White Hart Lane on Saturday.

City, who have now lost two in a row after being beaten 2-1 by West Ham United last week, had no answer to a rampant Spurs in the second half.

Both City's coach Manuel Pellegrini and Spurs' Mauricio Pochettino agreed that Spurs first and third goals involved clear offsides, but Pellegrini accepted his team were as culpable as the officials.

"Part of the reason for goals is the referee's mistake, but another part is the mistake of our defence. We played well in the first half but not in the second half," he told a news conference afterwards.

"My mentality is not to try to have excuses. The two offside goals were very important because the first one was their equaliser and the next one made it 3-1, but its part of the game and when you lose 4-1 its not just about the referee's mistake."

Pochettino, delighted with his team's fightback after losing to arch-rivals Arsenal in the League Cup on Wednesday, added: "When I was at Southampton, we lost 4-1 to City and two of their goals was offside, but this is football. I am delighted we won."

INJURED PLAYERS

City were without injured goalkeeper Joe Hart, captain Vincent Kompany and midfielder David Silva and lost Yaya Toure with a hamstring injury in the second half although they still dominated the first half and took a 25th minute lead on a breakaway goal from record signing Kevin de Bruyne.

Spurs equalised through Erik Dier on the stroke of halftime although Kyle Walker was clearly offside in the buildup.

Toby Alderweireld headed Spurs ahead in the 50th minute before Kane, in an offside position, ended his drought when he swept home in the 61st minute after a Christian Eriksen freekick rebounded back off the bar.

"I am very pleased Harry Kane scored his first goal of the season for us," Pochettino said. "It was a very important goal for him and a very important result for us."

Lamela completed the scoring late on.

(Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Martyn Herman)