LONDON Tottenham Hotspur's home Premier League clash with Manchester United was delayed on Sunday because the visiting side's coach was stuck in a traffic jam.

The match, crucial to Tottenham's hopes of staying with Leicester City in the title race and United's hopes of finishing in the top four, had been scheduled to start at 1500 GMT but was being delayed until at least 1530 GMT, according to Spurs' official Twitter feed.

Second-placed Tottenham will start the match 10 points adrift of Leicester who won earlier 2-0 at Sunderland.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Clare Fallon)