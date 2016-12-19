Tottenham Hotspur still have a chance of overhauling Premier League leaders Chelsea and winning the title, according to manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Tottenham, who trail Chelsea by 10 points, beat Burnley 2-1 at home on Sunday to stay fifth in the table, a point behind north London rivals Arsenal.

"Our position is good," Pochettino told British media.

"It's true that we have a 10-point gap with Chelsea. But in football, anything can happen. There are a lot of games to play.

"We can attack the second half of the season and try to push ourselves a bit more."

Tottenham pushed hard for the title last season before ultimately fizzling out in the home stretch to finish third behind winners Leicester City and Arsenal.

They crashed out of the Champions League at the group stage earlier this season to drop into the Europa League, with Pochettino suggesting his team had laboured under the weight of increased expectations.

"Our expectation was too high. We were playing Champions League, and we are out," the Argentine added.

"We are in the same position as last season, but many things happened during the beginning of this season that maybe the feeling is not like last season. We need to be clever and analyse that."

Spurs travel to Southampton for their next domestic fixture on Dec. 28.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Ian Ransom)