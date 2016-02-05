Tottenham Hotspur are in a "tough period" due to their new stadium project, team manager Mauricio Pochettino said, citing the experience of rival team Arsenal, who also suffered after the switch to the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal went through a nine-year spell without a trophy after their move in 2006, after the club had to sell their best players to ease the huge debt incurred by the stadium move.

Tottenham intend to move into their new stadium, which will be built close to their current ground, White Hart Lane site, in time for the 2018-19 season. The estimated cost is 400 million pounds ($581.04 million) to 450 million pounds, according to British media.

"I have read a lot about Arsene Wenger saying the toughest period for Arsenal was in the period that they built their stadium," Pochettino told British media, referring to Arsenal's manager.

"I think you need to know, and the people need to know, that this is a very tough period for us.

"We need to be careful because we need to arrive at the new stadium in very good condition to try to fight for everything, and try to show that we are one of the best clubs and teams in the world."

Tottenham, who are third in the table, host ninth-placed Watford in the league on Saturday.

($1 = 0.6884 pounds)

