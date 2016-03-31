LONDON Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino said seven teams still have a chance to win the Premier League this season, dismissing suggestions the title battle has become a two-horse race between his side and Leicester City.

Spurs, who visit Liverpool on Saturday, are five points behind Claudio Ranieri's Foxes who lead the way with seven games remaining, but the London team's Argentine boss said on Thursday that he is not discounting the chasing pack.

Tottenham, who are bidding for their first league title since 1961, are a further six points clear of Arsenal in third, although Arsene Wenger's side have a game in hand, while fourth-placed Manchester City are 15 points off top spot.

"For me, at the moment we compete with different teams -- not only Leicester, but Arsenal, Manchester City, (Manchester) United, West Ham and Southampton have the possibility (to win the title)," Pochettino told reporters.

"It's mathematically possible. Seven games is a lot of points. You never know in football. We need to be focused in every game.

"It's not just a race between Leicester City and us."

The next test of Tottenham's title credentials comes at Anfield, where their recent record is miserable.

Spurs have won on just one of their last 21 league visits to Liverpool, who have become a bogey team for the Londoners.

Liverpool have won five and lost none of their last six league meetings with Spurs, scoring 18 goals in the process.

Pochettino reported that his squad had suffered no new injuries over the international break and that defender Toby Alderweireld, outstanding in Tottenham's title push, was fit after missing out for Belgium this week through sickness.

"Toby was ill but he’s okay," said the Argentine. "He has trained with us Tuesday, Wednesday and today. He’s good, he’s fully fit and no issues for Saturday."

Liverpool could be without the in-form Roberto Firmino, who has yet to recover from the hamstring problem which forced him out of the Brazil squad, local media reported on Thursday.

Firmino, who has scored three goals in his last four appearances, missed Liverpool's defeat at Southampton in their last outing prior to the international break.

Striker Christian Benteke is likely to be another Liverpool absentee, having returned early from international duty with a knee injury last week.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by Ken Ferris)