Tottenham Hotspur's title hopes suffered a setback on Saturday after they dropped points at Liverpool but manager Mauricio Pochettino was comforted by the knowledge that his young team will keep improving in the seasons to come.

Spurs, second in the table with six games to play, needed a Harry Kane strike to salvage a draw at Anfield, while Leicester City widened their lead at the top of the standings to seven points after beating Southampton 1-0 on Sunday.

The dropped points could come back to haunt Spurs, who last won the league in 1961, but Pochettino brushed off his frustration by insisting the team would be even better next season.

"I am a little disappointed, sure, but we must believe," the Argentine told British media.

"This is not just about this season. When you compare Tottenham with big sides, people can see our approach is for the long term. We have the youngest squad in the Premier League yet here we are fighting for the title.

"The project is fantastic, because we are ahead of the programme and we are only going to get better."

Pochettino also said he was looking forward to a period of stability at White Hart Lane and would continue to refine his squad in the close season while keeping his core intact.

"For a lot of players this is their first season in the Premier League and next season they will be better because they will have more experience. In football, you always need time to develop to your full quality," he added.

"It's impossible to set limits. Our idea is to keep the main group for the next few years and to try and build and add players that can help us."

