Tottenham Hotspur players should each be immortalised outside White Hart Lane if they were to end the north London club's 55-year wait for an English league title, manager Mauricio Pochettino has said.

Spurs have the opportunity to reduce the gap on leaders Leicester City to five points when they travel to Stoke City on Monday after Claudio Ranieri's men could only manage a draw against West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday.

"If we won the championship, I think that every player would deserve a statue. The challenge is big because it is a big gap," Pochettino told British media.

"But to keep fighting in the way that we have fought and in the end win the title, all the people would recognise our value. And we would be happy, too."

Second-placed Tottenham have only five games to overhaul the eight point gap on Leicester but Pochettino said he would not give up hope.

"I am a very positive person in my life, I always believe that things can happen, good things for us," the Argentine said.

"I never wish for bad things for them but I want them to drop points... In football, anything can happen. One thing can change things. We are in love with football because it is not predictable."

