Tottenham Hotspur are yet to produce their best football this season, left back Danny Rose has said, adding it's too early to rule the north London side out of the Premier League title race.

Spurs have failed to build on a strong start to the campaign, winning just four of their last 14 games to exit the Champions League and slip to fifth in the league, 10 points behind leaders Chelsea.

"It's fair to say we're probably still in third gear. We haven't hit the heights of last season. Hopefully, once the new year comes, we can push on," Rose told British media.

"We had a good December and January last season and we're looking to do that again. I've no idea why we haven't hit the heights yet. We know that and I think that's a positive to take.

"We're in the park still and we're probably only playing at 60 percent. I don't see why we can't be in the title race. It's a good position we're in."

Midfielder Dele Alli has scored five goals in 21 appearances so far and has not reached the heights of his stunning debut season when he spearheaded Spurs' unlikely title challenge.

Rose launched a staunch defence of compatriot Alli, saying the 20-year-old will soon be back amongst the goals.

"It's his second season (in the Premier League). Everyone is not giving him as much time as he had last season," England international Rose said.

"Dele is still our most dangerous player. He's not doing as well as last season but neither is anyone else.

"He's working under the best manager and the manager will get the best out of him. He's getting chances. There's no panic. We know Dele will start scoring again like he did last season."

Tottenham host 13th-placed Burnley in the league on Sunday.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)