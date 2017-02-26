LONDON Feb 26 Harry Kane netted a hat-trick as Tottenham Hotspur hammered Stoke City 4-0 at White Hart Lane on Sunday to return to second place in the Premier League table.

We've gathered some post-match reaction from supporters of both clubs: Tottenham: Vital Spurs Forum

"Another great performance tarnished by injuries to key players. We're losing players through knocks and niggles at an astonishing rate. Luckily Mauricio Pochettino says most of today's changes were precautionary.

"Pochettino was right to take both Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen off as they are the best centre-back pairing in the league and to have a chance of winning the FA Cup we need both to be fit.

"Harry Kane was superb today but probably stayed on too long given he seemed to have taken a knock. He looked to be taking it easy in the second half.

"Stoke looked resigned to soaking up attacks and played a very poor game. Their keeper [Lee Grant] made some outstanding saves and is probably the reason the scoreline wasn't more embarrassing for Mark Hughes.

"Sometimes I think we are lacking the winning mentality that the other top-four teams show. We took our foot off the pedal a bit too much. We could have been more ruthless.

"Spurs need to develop a mean streak to help us in the final push to catch Chelsea." Stoke: Oatcake Fanzine Forum

"What an absolutely shocking performance. I would give any of those players a rating higher than two. Despite improving slightly in the second half, we were probably lucky to only concede four.

"It was very disappointing but you have to admit that we are a long way off being as good as the top six in this league.

"There are a few positives to take from today. Ramadan Sobhi was our best player by a country mile and must start rather than sick note Xherdan Shaqiri every week if available. It was nice to see Geoff Cameron back after his injury troubles, too.

"Saido Berahino was totally isolated so it is hard to judge his worth but, that said, he must be given a chance. Thanks to Lee Grant it was just the four today; it could have been a whole lot worse.

"Marko Arnautovic was anonymous and strangely ineffective. We had very little going forward but I thought we might have nicked a goal at the end.

"Spurs owed their fans a reaction after Thursday night and now our team owes us a reaction next Saturday. Most of that will come down to the manager picking the right team and setting the tone of the game. If we don't turn up next week then Mark Hughes' days might be numbered.

"I'm still not quite in the 'Hughes Out' camp, but it's getting harder and harder to stay with him." (Reported by Claire Bloomfield, edited by Neil Robinson)