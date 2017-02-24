LONDON Feb 24 We look back at five standout clahes between Tottenham Hotspur and Stoke City:

Division One, October 1950

Tottenham 6 Stoke City 1

Arthur Rowe's "push and run" side destroyed Stoke with a classic display of the kind of attacking football that would lead Tottenham to their first title that season.

Guernsey-born Len Duquemin, who after retirement ran a sweet shop near White Hart Lane, scored two of Tottenham's goals while Les Bennett also put the ball in the net twice.

Rowe's free-scoring team beat Portsmouth 5-1 at home in their next game and Newcastle United 7-0 in the one after that.

- -

Division One, October 1972

Tottenham Hotspur 4 Stoke City 3

Stoke suffered a familiar tale of woe at White Hart Lane but the clash was one of the most exciting between the sides.

Stoke had World Cup winners Gordan Banks and Geoff Hurst in their ranks but were outscored by their hosts.

Tottenham led 2-0 with goals from John Pratt and Alan Gilzean before John Ritchie replied for Stoke. Pratt made it 3-1 before halftime but Stoke were not finished.

Ritchie scored his second before Martin Peters restored Tottenham's two-goal lead. Alan Bloor made it 4-3.

- -

Division One, February 1975

Tottenham Hotspur 0 Stoke City 2

Stoke's first ever victory at White Hart Lane piled the pressure on relegation-threatened Tottenham.

Jimmy Greenhoff put Stoke in front midway through the first half before club great Alan Hudson played a one-two with future Tottenham player Ian Moores and fired home.

Stoke eventually finished fifth, only four points behind title winners Derby County. Tottenham escaped the drop by a point.

- -

Premier League, October 2009

Tottenham Hotspur 0 Stoke City 1

Harry Redknapp's one-year anniversary as Tottenham manager turned sour as Glenn Whelan's late goal gave Stoke their first victory at Tottenham for 34 years.

Whelan struck with a firmly hit shot in the 85th minute after Tottenham had been reduced to 10 men when Aaron Lennon limped off and the hosts had used all their substitutes.

Tottenham were denied by a string of fine saves by Stoke keeper Steve Simonsen.

- -

Premier League, August 2010

Stoke City 1 Tottenham Hotspur 2

Welshman Gareth Bale, who electrified Tottenham during a season in which they made their debut in the Champions League, scored both Tottenham's goals, the second a sublime left-foot waist-high volley from the edge of the penalty area.

Two years earlier Bale had been sent off at Stoke but this time he showed why two years later he would sign for Real Madrid for a world record fee. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Louise Ireland)