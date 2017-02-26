Diego Costa says he won't go to China, only to Atletico
LONDON Chelsea striker Diego Costa has no interest in a lucrative move to a Chinese club because it would jeopardise his chances of playing in next year's World Cup.
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino labelled Harry Kane one of the world's best strikers after a third hat-trick in nine games helped the London side demolish Stoke City 4-0 on Sunday.
Kane's three goals came between the 14th and 37th minutes, giving him 22 in all competitions for the season.
"He's playing at a very good level," Pochettino told the BBC. "He's one of the best strikers in the world. He deserves it because he's a great professional."
The Argentine coach was also delighted with midfielder Dele Alli, who was sent off for a wild challenge at Wembley as Spurs went out of the Europa League to Belgium's Gent on Thursday.
"Dele is very mature and a great boy," he added.
"I am very pleased for him, he had a difficult few days but it was a good response. He was fantastic on the pitch."
An eighth successive home win in the Premier League -- and 10th in all competitions at White Hart Lane -- put Tottenham second in the table, but with a big gap still to make up on London rivals Chelsea.
"Ten points is a big gap, but we keep going and believe," Pochettino said. "We (will) try to put on pressure."
(Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by Toby Davis)
LONDON Chelsea striker Diego Costa has no interest in a lucrative move to a Chinese club because it would jeopardise his chances of playing in next year's World Cup.
MONACO Sauber's German driver Pascal Wehrlein, who missed the first two races of the Formula One season due to a back injury, will have another scan next week after crashing in Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix.