Soccer-Diego Costa says he won't go to China, only to Atletico
LONDON, May 28 Chelsea striker Diego Costa has no interest in a lucrative move to a Chinese club because it would jeopardise his chances of playing in next year's World Cup.
LONDON Feb 26 Key statistics from Tottenham Hotspur's 4-0 win over Stoke City on Sunday.
TOTTENHAM STOKE
Possession 64 percent 36 percent
Attempts 21 5
On target 9 3
Yellow cards 2 3
Fouls 11 14
(Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by Toby Davis)
LONDON, May 28 Chelsea striker Diego Costa has no interest in a lucrative move to a Chinese club because it would jeopardise his chances of playing in next year's World Cup.
LONDON, May 28 Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois blamed a lack of concentration and a refereeing decision for the FA Cup final defeat that reminded him of a familiar anti-climax to the season when he was with former club Atletico Madrid.