LONDON Dec 18 Swansea City will be getting one of football's top managers if they appoint Marcelo Bielsa according to Tottenham Hotspur's Mauricio Pochettino, who played under his countryman in their native Argentina.

Bielsa, who was in charge of Argentina and Chile before returning to club football with Athletic Bilbao and Olympique Marseille, is the bookmakers' favourite to join the Welsh club, who sacked Garry Monk 10 days ago.

Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins was reported to have been in South America this week for preliminary talks.

"He's one of the best managers in the world," Pochettino told reporters on Friday.

"I knew him from 14 years old when I arrived at Newell's Old Boys. He's like my football father.

"I think it's a great opportunity though I don't know whether it's true or not."

Interim manager Alan Curtis remains in charge of Swansea for their home game with West Ham on Sunday, by which time they could be in the three relegation places.

Pochettino takes Spurs to his former club Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday wanting an improvement on last Sunday's shock home defeat by struggling Newcastle, who scored the winning goal in added time.

"We need to learn about the last game," he said. (Reporting by Steve Tongue; editing by Justin Palmer)