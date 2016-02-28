Tottenham Hotspur 2 Swansea City 1

LONDON Feb 28 Tottenham Hotspur came from behind to achieve a crucial 2-1 home win over lowly Swansea City in the Premier League at White Hart Lane on Sunday.

Italian striker Alberto Paloschi, signed from Chievo in the January transfer window, scored his first goal for the Welsh club to give them a half-time lead.

Substitute Nacer Chadli equalised with 20 minutes left and full-back Danny Rose scored the winner seven minutes later.

Seeking a first league title since 1961, second-placed Spurs are now two points behind surprise leaders Leicester City with 11 games to play. (Reporting by Steve Tongue, editing by Pritha Sarkar)