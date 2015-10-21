Oct 21 Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen says he is confident the club have a big enough squad to cope with their injury problems ahead of a busy schedule of games.

The latest player to be ruled out due to injury was winger Nacer Chadli, who joins the growing ranks of Tottenham players on the treatment table, including Nabil Bentaleb, Ryan Mason, Alex Pritchard and Son Heung-min.

Tottenham, who have already played 12 games this season, have to play twice in the space of four days. First they travel to Anderlecht in the Europa League on Thursday, before visiting Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday.

Vertonghen was certain his side, unbeaten in their last seven league games, can get the three points in their upcoming fixtures.

"We have a big squad, we have enough players who can play. We have a couple of injuries now but I think our squad is big enough to face the games," Vertonghen told reporters.

"It's been very busy the last couple of weeks, but that's what we want. We just want games to stay in the flow we are in now. I think we are doing very well and we want to keep it up in Europe and the Premier League.

"Once you're in the flow it's just nice to keep playing the games," the Belgium international added.

Meanwhile, close season recruit Kieran Trippier, who has made just three appearances this season, has fired a warning to first choice right-back Kyle Walker.

"I'm looking forward to playing in the Premier League and making sure that when I get my chance, I take it," Trippier was quoted as saying by British media.

"As soon as Tottenham came in for me, I wanted to sign. Maybe I could have gone somewhere else with less competition but me and Kyle are good mates, and we are both trying our best to get that position," he added. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru. Editing by Patrick Johnston)