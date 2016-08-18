Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is confident that Michel Vorm will prove an adequate replacement for goalkeeper Hugo Lloris following the Frenchman's opening-day injury against Everton.

Spurs captain Lloris was replaced by Netherlands international Vorm 35 minutes into their 1-1 draw at Goodison Park on Saturday and is set to be ruled out for four weeks with a hamstring injury.

Despite a series of nervy showings since signing from Swansea City in 2014 - - notably against Leicester City in the FA Cup in January 2015 - - Pochettino believes Vorm will help Spurs get by without their first choice.

"It's difficult when your captain is not on the pitch but we trust in Michel and he is doing well," the Spurs boss said on Thursday. "In the pre-season from day one he was the first option keeper and he played a lot of friendly games, so he is ready to compete.

"He is a keeper with a lot of experience in the Premier League and in international football. There is no doubt about his quality," he added. "The good thing is that Lloris only has a minor injury and he will be with the team very soon."

Lloris's injury came just over a month after he represented France in their Euro 2016 final defeat by Portugal, yet Pochettino is adamant that the 29-year-old's quick turnaround was not responsible for his setback.

"It was an accident, nothing related to the Euros," Pochettino added. "The good thing is it is only a minor injury and he will be back with us very soon."

Lloris is set to miss the forthcoming home games against Crystal Palace and Liverpool, as well as the trip to Stoke City on Sep. 10, and could also be a doubt for Spurs' first Champions League group stage fixture on either Sep. 13 or 14.

