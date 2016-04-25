Tottenham Hotspur 1 West Bromwich Albion 1

LONDON, April 25 Tottenham Hotspur's hopes of catching Premier League leaders Leicester City were dealt a crushing blow as they were held to a 1-1 draw at home by West Bromwich Albion on Monday.

Needing a victory to cut the gap to five points with three games left, the hosts dominated the first half and took the lead when West Brom defender Craig Dawson bundled Christian Eriksen's free kick into his own net.

Tottenham also hit the woodwork three times but became increasingly edgy as the second half wore on and Dawson headed the visitors level after 72 minutes.

West Brom grew in confidence and Tottenham failed to threaten in the closing stages, meaning Leicester can win the title if they beat Manchester United on Sunday. (Reporting by Martyn Herman)