Nov 19 West Ham United are hoping for better luck than last season when they face London rivals Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane in the Premier League on Sunday.

West Ham earned just a point from two meetings against Spurs last season, losing 1-0 away thanks to a 93rd-minute Eric Dier strike before surrendering a two-goal lead in the last 10 minutes at Upton Park with Harry Kane grabbing a 96th-minute equaliser.

Spurs are fifth in the table on 21 points, ahead of West Ham on goal difference.

"When the fixtures come out the Tottenham games are one of the ones we look for first," West Ham defender Aaron Cresswell told his club's website (www.whufc.com).

"Last season I think we were the better side and were unlucky not to win."

The defender is banking on his club's away form to see them through on Sunday. West Ham have won four of their six away matches in the league this season.

"We know it'll be a tough game. Every game is but our away form has been terrific so far," the 25-year-old said.

"We know that if we play to our best we have a very good chance, and that breeds a lot of confidence."

West Ham will be without injured midfielders Enner Valencia and Dimitri Payet, who was put out of commission by Everton's James McCarthy in their last league game on Nov. 7.

"These things happen in football, it wasn't the best of tackles," said Cresswell.

"We haven't had a game since Dimi's injury, so we haven't had to change formation or style yet. I'm sure that's what the manager has been thinking about a lot."

Forward Diafra Sakho, however, is likely to take part having been given the all-clear by the club's medical department after recovering from a thigh injury. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)